Pregnant people in Waterville, N.B., area will have to travel to Fredericton to give birth

People who would normally give birth at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B., will instead have to travel to Fredericton over the next two-and-a-half months.

Horizon Health says labour and birth services will be unavailable at the hospital from midnight Sunday to Jan. 31, 2025, due to “unanticipated human resource issues to provide emergency caesarian sections.”

Horizon says anyone who is due to give birth during that time should go to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, located a little over an hour away.

“Even if a pregnant individual feels they are low-risk and do not require a C-section, they must still travel to the DECRH for labour and birth, as pregnancy-related issues and emergency situations can quickly arise during childbirth,” said Horizon in a news release.

“Horizon understands these changes may be concerning to families that are expecting. Please be assured that all pregnant individuals and their babies will receive safe and quality care at any Horizon facility.”

The obstetrical service at the Upper River Valley Hospital serves up to 500 patients a year and supported 206 births and 40 emergency C-sections in 2023, according to the news release.

