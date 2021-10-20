Pregnant women four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19: N.B. Medical Society

MONCTON, N.B. -

The New Brunswick Medical Society is urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine since they are at an increased risk of being hospitalized.

In a video posted to Twitter by the New Brunswick medical society, Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the Moncton hospital said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a threat to pregnant individuals both here in New Brunswick and around the world."

She also said that pregnant women are four times more likely to be hospitalized if they contract COVID-19, they are also 40 percent more likely to be admitted to the ICU."

"I can tell you the science proves that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe in pregnancy," said Murphy-Kaulbeck. "Recent data from over 35 thousand pregnant individuals have not reported an increased risk to receiving the vaccine while pregnant also there is no evidence that the vaccine causes fertility problems."

With increasing risks of COVID during pregnancy, Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton did not hesitate to get her two doses.

"I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when I was pregnant and then my second dose when I was post-partum."

With much misinformation circulating on social media regarding the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, Mitton urges pregnant individuals to follow the science and speak to a professional when seeking advice.

"There's a lot of fears circulating for people who are at a childbearing age or people who are pregnant. It's unfortunate that it's circulating because it's putting people at risk," she said.

This is a topic of discussion that is all too familiar to Martine Chiasson who owns 'The Mamma Movement', which offers pre-natal and post-natal classes in Moncton.

"Some of them felt like that was one more thing to think about and it gives a little more anxiety on if they should or should not get the vaccine during pregnancy," Chiasson said.

The mother of three's studio now only allows people who are fully vaccinated to participate in classes.

However, Chiasson said many women have become extra cautious as to what they put inside their bodies when they become pregnant.

"I had clients who have had pregnancy losses or stillbirth some of them have waited a long time to get pregnant so there are valid concerns behind that, there is sometimes anxiety when we're pregnant, not just what's happening with us but with the growing baby inside of us."