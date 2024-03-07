Preliminary snow, ice, rain reports from Thursday storm

Preliminary snow and rain reports

Only preliminary reports are available so far for a weather system that continues through the Maritimes on Thursday. As of noon, the highest snow reports came in from New Brunswick in the Doaktown area and then east towards Miramichi and Kouchibouguac. Those reports range from 14 to 18 cm. It is likely that parts of Prince County, Prince Edward Island, will see some similar snow amounts.

A prolonged period of freezing rain has been reported at both the Moncton airport and the Charlottetown airport. Several hours worth though, it may have mixed or turned to ice pellets at times. Just after noon, the Moncton airport reported a change to accumulating snow.

The highest rain totals are from the southwest of Nova Scotia so far. A number of weather stations have reports ranging 40 to 60 mm. There is still more rain to move across Nova Scotia through Thursday.

Preliminary and unofficial snow, ice, and rain reports as of noon on Thursday.

Thursday evening and night

The mix of precipitation is expected to end, or diminish to flurries, across New Brunswick by early Thursday evening. Prince Edward Island will have a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain turning to flurries by near midnight.

Improving conditions expected for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island by and through Thursday evening.

Rain continues for Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia Thursday evening. There is a risk of rain turning to freezing rain for interior, northern, and eastern areas of Nova Scotia through the evening. The entire province will turn to a brief period of lighter snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain overnight into early Friday morning. That mix will turn to a chance of flurries through Friday morning and afternoon.

A light mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain comes across and then exits east of Nova Scotia overnight and early Friday morning. A chance of flurries follows behind.

What to watch for

The system has made for some challenging conditions on the roads. Whether that be through collecting snow and ice, or ponding water due to heavy rain. With temperatures below freezing across the Maritimes overnight, be cautious that there may continue to be slick or icy surfaces present into Friday morning.

I’ll have updates, timelines, and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.