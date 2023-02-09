Premier declares 'New Brunswick is back' as province faces several challenges

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick's premier touted his government's achievements Thursday, claiming it has spurred progress in health care, education, energy development and the economy.

Blaine Higgs declared to a crowd at the Fredericton Convention Centre that "New Brunswick is back, in a big way."

He said national headlines once proclaimed the province was in a "death spiral," that nothing could save New Brunswick, and it was going over the cliff.

"We are no longer at the edge of the cliff, we are now standing on the cusp of greatness," Higgs said to applause.

While acknowledging challenges remain, he said the province has made strides in attracting more people and bringing down the average age of the population, while wages have increased and business is expanding.

Population growth is breaking records with the highest numbers since joining Confederation in 1867, he said.

"And for the first time since 1961 our population has gotten younger," he said. "That's because 60 per cent of the people we attracted from other provinces are prime working age and they are bringing families."

He claimed growth in manufacturing, seafood exports, agriculture and construction.

But the premier also said that education, housing and health care remain a test for his Progressive Conservative government.

Higgs has faced criticism from parents and teachers opposed to proposed changes to New Brunswick's French immersion program this fall.

The proposed changes call for devoting half the day to learning in French and the rest to English instruction for subjects such as math, reading and writing. The current immersion program offers up to 90 per cent of class time in French.

The Education Department has met with parents in public consultations sessions over the past few months to begin a "conversation" about making changes to French immersion, he said.

"Beyond French language instruction, the consultations are highlighting the need for us to equip our students better in math, ensure early literacy by Grade 2, and that we must better meet the needs of children who require targeted interventions, often by trained professionals," he said.

"I don't pretend to have all of the solutions, and we may not all agree on the path forward."

Higgs noted the province is in the midst of a housing crisis and said a strategy to deal with it will be released in June.

Hospital emergency departments in New Brunswick closed because of a shortage of doctors and nurses, while health-care workers are still recovering from excessive workloads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier said there is no bigger challenge in the province than health care. He said the province needs action fast.

"We are still carrying the weight of COVID, and we are competing more than ever for health-care talent right around the world," he said. "And we are not alone. I just came back from Ottawa and it's clear every province is struggling."

Higgs said his government is putting "record amounts of money into health care," adding that funding alone won't solve the problem.

He said the province is hiring nurses and doctors to help with staffing shortfalls.

"The reality is that we are going to have to do things differently," Higgs said. "And we are."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.