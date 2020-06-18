HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is set to announce the further easing of some COVID-19 restrictions as the province continues its streak of no new cases.

McNeil tweeted Thursday morning that he will make an announcement regarding the easing of more restrictions around noon.

Today at noon, as part of my post-cabinet press conference, I will make an announcement regarding easing more restrictions around #COVID19NS. It will be live-streamed on the @nsgov Facebook page: https://t.co/bQWsn4X9Yh pic.twitter.com/H0GZtJskwB — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) June 18, 2020

Thursday marks the ninth day Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19. The last new case was reported on June 9.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 580 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,240 negative test results.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths. Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

There are no active COVID-19 cases at Northwood, or at any other long-term care homes in the province.

Still 2 active cases

The province isn’t reporting any additional recoveries at this time. There are still 997 resolved cases and two active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

There are still two people in hospital, including one patient in an intensive care unit.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 899 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The Nova Scotia government announced last Friday that the provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order took effect at noon on Sunday and will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.