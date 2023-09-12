Preparations underway at Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf ahead of Hurricane Lee

MONCTON -

As Maritimers keep a close eye on the weather forecast this week, the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf is all hands on deck.

Tuesday brought grey skies and heavy winds to the area, but despite the less than ideal conditions, the wharf was busy.

“We’re not taking any chances, we’re batten down the hatches, tying up everything and securing everything,” said wharf manager, Victor Cormier.

Boats were being pulled from the water early, restaurant windows were already boarded up and remaining patio furniture was being moved inside as businesses and boat owners tried to get ahead of this weekends forecast.

“We are clearing our whole lower level and lower deck, moving all our equipment upstairs, furniture, artifacts everything so we’re clean and if the water does come into the building there’s nothing to be damaged,” said Captain Dan’s Bar & Grill partner, Brett Judson.

Adding, “we will be ready probably by Friday. Everything’s up, all boarded up, propane tanks picked up – last year our propane tanks floated away -- power off, water turned off, we learned a lot from last year.”

The main objective at the wharf this week is not taking any chances when it comes to the impact that Hurricane Lee might have.

“If there’s something pending coming, we’re going to get ready as if it’s a major major hurricane,” said Cormier.

Adding that there are plans in place that are being followed closely.

At this time, Cormier says that all the repairs from Fiona are complete, a hurricane that brought a hard lesson to the wharf less than a year ago, but it has left everyone feeling more confident heading into this next possible storm.

“I think that all our structures now, all our buildings on the Wharf, with having concrete walls and concrete footings and the buildings are secured and anchored to these footings, it should mitigate any heavy destruction,” said Cormier.

He says any docks that could be taken out early have already been removed from the water and secured down, garbage cans and ash butts will be brought inside and even the steps at the green space area that lead to the beach will be removed ahead of the weekend.

The hope is that if Hurricane Lee hits the wharf, it will result in clean up instead of major repairs like Fiona brought.

“Last year Fiona came in the front of our building, wiped out all our equipment, furniture, fixtures, so this year new concrete floors, new reinforcement in the front, we should be in way better shape than last year,” said Judson.

Adding, “we’ve done everything we can do based on what our structure is. We can’t build up […] so we just have to reinforce what we have here.”

As of Tuesday afternoon several boats were still docked at the wharf, but Cormier says boaters have been advised to remove them and a big crane is coming later in the week to remove some of the larger ones.

The goal is to have the wharf as ready as possible, for whatever weather might hit, by Thursday or Friday. Cormier says this includes completely closing the Wharf if the weather gets bad enough.

“If the storm comes the public should stay away from the wharf. It’s a dangerous place when the waves are going over and we certainly don’t want the public or anyone to be injured,” he said.

As for now, it’s a bit of a waiting game, as officials brace for what might come.

