Presidential vote the focus in Canada Soccer’s 2023 annual meeting
Canada Soccer is holding its annual meeting in Saint John where a new president will be announced.
The first two days of the three day conference at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre consisted of general discussions and presentation for members. Saturday is where things have the potential to be a bit more exciting with the presidential vote.
The seat has been held by five time Olympian Charmaine Crooks in an interim role for the past 2 months after Nick Bontis stepped down citing a need for change. Challenging her for the role is current president of Sport BC Rob Newman, who also ran for the position in 2012 after serving 10 years on the organizations board. Newman would lose that race to Victor Montagliani.
A total of 4 seats will be up for grabs in Saturday’s vote, including the role of Vice President.
The sports governing body has seen it’s fair share of publicity in recent months, with the organization currently in on going labour disputes with both the men’s and women’s national team. Members of the women’s team refused to take the field at one point, pressing their demands to be paid the same as their male counterparts.
The women’s team will compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The men’s team made it back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 this past fall in Qatar, failing to make it out of the group stage.
Ahead of the annual meetings in Saint John, N.B., players from both teams wrote a letter to presidents of the provincial federations urging for a change in leadership.
24 hours ahead of the vote members were still unsure of what would unfold when the voting process begins. The results are expected to be available for the public between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m Saturday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Explainer | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal
Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
New Toronto restaurant brings inclusive and accessible space to neurodiverse people
When Jennifer Low and Deon Kim moved to Toronto last year, talks of opening up their own restaurant came to the forefront.
-
This is what the Maple Leafs coach thinks about the chances of coming back from 0-2 deficit
Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior.
Calgary
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
-
New NMC exhibition tells the story of Randy Bachman and his glorious guitars
Starting Friday, visitors to the National Music Centre will be able to get a rare glimpse into Canadian music history.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
-
Senator demands to know why RCMP alleged 'Chinese police stations' were in Montreal
A Canadian senator is denouncing the stigmatization of two Montreal-area community organizations that have been accused by the RCMP of hosting secret Chinese government police stations.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Evacuation order issued for Edson
A wildfire forced an evacuation order for the Town of Edson late Friday afternoon. They were asked to head west to Hinton or Jasper.
-
'Not much you can do': Entwistle evacuated for second time in less than a week
Entwistle residents were evacuated Thursday night for the second time in less than a week.
-
Brazeau County evacuation order expanded; Drayton Valley hospital emptied, too, because of fire risk
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
London
-
Skittles the dog hasn’t let disability slow her down
A group of disabled dogs in Sparta, Ont. has been getting international recognition, with one rescue pup in particular getting a lot of attention.
-
SOLD OUT! London Music Hall owner heralds the end of the pandemic
The owner of the London Music Hall and Rum Runners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, even as the World Health Organization signals the global health emergency over.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mayors present priorities for next provincial government
As this fall's provincial election approaches, Manitoba's municipal leaders are speaking out about what they want from the next provincial government.
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
The proposed changes for Winnipeg's Route 90
The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
Ottawa
-
A day fit for a King: Ottawa residents get set to take in the first royal coronation in 70 years
Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be setting the alarm early on Saturday to be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on television, but some made the trip across the pond to witness the moment in person.
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
'Glimmer of hope': Ottawa River set to peak in Ottawa-Gatineau area, with water levels to recede next week
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the Ottawa-Gatineau area late Friday evening, before beginning to "decline slowly" next week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan announces new payment model for family physicians
A new form of payment has been unveiled by the province of Saskatchewan to retain and recruit family physicians.
-
'It puts paramedics in a bad position': Sask. paramedics feel impact of hospital overcapacity
Paramedics in Saskatchewan are being taken away from responding to emergency calls, to wait with patients for an available hospital bed.
-
Sask. RCMP service dog dies suddenly while on training course
The Saskatchewan RCMP say a police service dog has died this week while in Alberta on a course.
Vancouver
-
The Simon Fraser Football Alumni Society tables proposal to university
The Simon Fraser Football Alumni Society outlined details Friday of a proposal it sent to the school regarding the future of its football program.
-
B.C. officials respond to WHO declaration that COVID-19 is longer a global health emergency
B.C.'s top health officials are responding to the World Health Organization's announcement Friday that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, marking the end of the pandemic after more than three years.
-
New development along B.C.'s Sea to Sky corridor aims to reinvigorate community in Britannia Beach
Nearly 50 years after one of Canada's largest mining operations shut down in B.C., efforts to reinvigorate a community along the Sea to Sky corridor are coming to fruition.
Regina
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Art display brings attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls
An exhibit created by a Prince Albert artist is on display at the Saskatchewan Legislature.
Vancouver Island
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Canadian rugby captain Sophie de Goede set to make World Series sevens debut
Canada 15s captain Sophie de Goede, a nominee for World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2022, will make her HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut next week in France.