

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a homicide suspect and residents of a Moncton neighbourhood are shaken after a man was killed in the city.

The RCMP responded to Echo Drive around 1:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found lying on the ground.

“The man unfortunately died at the scene and we are investigating his death as a homicide,” said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death. The man’s identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was a 45-year-old Moncton resident.

Investigators are still searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene on foot. There is no description available at this time.

The RCMP’s major crime unit was on scene Monday. A large block of the street was cordoned off with police tape while orange marks were spray-painted in the snow.

“I saw the cops put the caution tape around our building and I saw cop cars everywhere, in the school parking lot, in front of our own building,” said resident Stephanie Arsenault. “It was pretty terrifying.”

Some residents admit the incident has left them shaken.

“You see that stuff on TV all the time, but not in your front yard,” said Craig Steeves, who called 911 after he noticed the victim lying on the ground. “I saw him and he was really white looking.”

“I have an anxiety disorder. This is not helping,” said Doris LeBlanc.

Police aren’t certain if the men knew one another, but they do believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker