Price of diesel drops 11.5 cents in New Brunswick
There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by one cent. The new minimum price is 164.9 cents per litre.
Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 187.0 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.0 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 1.2 cents overnight. The new minimum price is 164.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased by 2.3 cents per litre on the island bringing the new minimum price to 195.4 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists decreased by 1.1 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 164.3 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 11.5 cents per litre. The new maximum price is 186.1 per litre.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
NEW Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
