ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Price of diesel drops 11.5 cents in New Brunswick

    Share

    There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.

    Nova Scotia

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by one cent. The new minimum price is 164.9 cents per litre.

    Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 187.0 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.0 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 1.2 cents overnight. The new minimum price is 164.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 2.3 cents per litre on the island bringing the new minimum price to 195.4 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists decreased by 1.1 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 164.3 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 11.5 cents per litre. The new maximum price is 186.1 per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News