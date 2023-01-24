Price of diesel up in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked

There has been a significant jump in the price of diesel in Nova Scotia.

The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, increased by 11.2 cents a litre at midnight Monday to 196.4 cents a litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 198.4 for diesel.

The province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) says the change was necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.

The price of gas did not change.