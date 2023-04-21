Price of gas decreases in all three Maritime provinces

The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by seven cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 161.2 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 163.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 6.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 146.9 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 148.9 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.7 cents.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 169.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased 6.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 167.7.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 5.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 171.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased 4.1 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 168.4 cents per litre.