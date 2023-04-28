Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel went down again this week in all three Maritimes provinces.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 6.3 per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 154.9 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 156.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went down by 6.3 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 140.6 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 142.5 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.6 cents.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 164.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island decreased 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 161.9.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 5.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 166.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased 5.2 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 163.2 cents per litre.
