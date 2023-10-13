Atlantic

    • Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes

    A man prepares to pump gas in Toronto, on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A man prepares to pump gas in Toronto, on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.1 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 161.7 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 163.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices increased by 3.2 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 201.3 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 203.3 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.5 cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 162.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island decreased by 3.5 cents. The minimum price is now 206.3 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 8.9 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 167.2 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 7.9 cents.

    The new maximum price for diesel is now 204.6 cents per litre.

