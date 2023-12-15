Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes

The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces for a second week in a row.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 4.6 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 149.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 151.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased four cents overnight. The minimum price is now 185.5 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 187.5 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.6 cents. The new minimum price is now 154.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased 2.9 cents. The minimum price is now 194.2 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.1 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 154.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 4.2 cents. The new maximum price is now 196.8 cents per litre.