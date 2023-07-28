Price of gas, diesel up in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel raised significantly in the Maritime provinces overnight.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 6.5 cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 183.7 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 185.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went up by eight cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 181.0 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 182.9 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 7.4 cents.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 183.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island increased by 9.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 187.3 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 5.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 182.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices increased by 6.5 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 185.5 cents per litre.
