Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.

The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by two cents. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 147.8 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 149.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased by 2.2 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 136.0 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 137.9 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change.

Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 158.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 3.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 159.5.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 4.3 overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 159.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased 0.5 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 157.4 cents per litre.