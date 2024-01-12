ATLANTIC
    • Price of gas down in N.S., P.E.I., up in N.B.

    A car is fuelled up at a gas station in Vancouver, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A car is fuelled up at a gas station in Vancouver, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

    The price of gas decreased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while prices increased in New Brunswick.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 1.6 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 152.1 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 154.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices increased two cents overnight. The minimum price is now 188.3 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 190.3 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 2.3 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 153.4 cents per litre.

    Meanwhile, diesel prices on the island increased 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 196.0 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by one cent. The new maximum price is now 155.2 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 5.4 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 199.1 cents per litre.

