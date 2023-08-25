Price of gas down in the Maritimes, diesel increases

The price of gas decreased overnight in the Maritimes while diesel increased.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by five cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 183.1 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 185.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up by 3.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 198.9 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 200.9 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.6 cents.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 184.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 3.5 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 202.9 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 3.5 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 186.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 2.9 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 203.2 cents per litre.