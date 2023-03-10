Price of gas increases in all three Maritime provinces

The price of gas went up overnight in all three Maritimes provinces while the cost of diesel went down in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by seven cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 156.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 158.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 2.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 170.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 172.5 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.8 cents.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 5.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 194.6 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 6.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 165.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also increased by 0.3 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 193.6 cents per litre.