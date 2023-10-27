Price of gas increases in N.S. and N.B., diesel down

The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while diesel prices deceased.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.2 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 166.6 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 168.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 3.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 207.3 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 209.3 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 164.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 4.6 cents. The minimum price is now 209.8 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 3.2 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 167.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased half a cent.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 210.7 cents per litre.