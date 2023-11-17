ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Price of gas increases in the Maritimes

    A woman pumps gas in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A woman pumps gas in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.6 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 161.7 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 163.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices decreased by 3.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 199.2 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 201.2 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.9 cents. Motorists are paying a minimum price of 161.5 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island increased by 4.6 cents. The minimum price is now 207.5 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 2.2 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.8 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 3.6 cents.

    The new maximum price for diesel is now 205.3 cents per litre.

