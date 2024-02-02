Price of gas increases in the Maritimes

The price of gas has increased again in all three Maritime provinces.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.3 cents per litre overnight in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is 160.4 cents per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are paying a minimum price of 162.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased 4.4 cents, bringing the minimum price to 198.5 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 200.5 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on Prince Edward Island increased 2.3 cents overnight. The minimum price is 162.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 5.7 cents bringing the minimum price to 204.0 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by one cent. The maximum price is now 161.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 3.9 cents. The new maximum price is 207.2 cents per litre.