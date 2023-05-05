Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes

The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.1 per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 149.8 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 151.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 6.8 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 133.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 135.8 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.8 cents.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 158.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased 5.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 156.2.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 2.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 163.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased 5.3 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 157.9 cents per litre.