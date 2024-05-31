Prices at the pumps down slightly in the Maritimes
Gas prices decreased slightly overnight in the Maritimes, though the price of diesel increased on Prince Edward Island.
Nova Scotia
The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area decreased by 1.6 cents. The minimum price is now 174.8 cents per litre.
The minimum price for Cape Breton motorists is 176.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
The price of diesel decreased by 0.9 cents, bringing the minimum price to 174.5 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, the new minimum price of diesel is 176.4 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. decreased by 1.8 cents The new minimum price is 173.5 cents per litre.
The price of diesel increased by 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 179.3 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.8 cents in New Brunswick. The new maximum price is 172.1 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 0.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 173.2 cents per litre.
