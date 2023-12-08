Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes

Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 6.4 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 153.9 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 155.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased 8.5 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 189.5 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 191.5 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.6 cents. The new minimum price is now 158.0 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 10.4 cents. The minimum price is now 197.1 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.8 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 159.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 6.3 cents. The new maximum price is now 201.0 cents per litre.