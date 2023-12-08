ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes

    A person pumps fuel in Toronto after gasoline prices rose overnight on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu A person pumps fuel in Toronto after gasoline prices rose overnight on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

    Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 6.4 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 153.9 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 155.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices decreased 8.5 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 189.5 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 191.5 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.6 cents. The new minimum price is now 158.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island decreased by 10.4 cents. The minimum price is now 197.1 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.8 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 159.3 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 6.3 cents. The new maximum price is now 201.0 cents per litre.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News