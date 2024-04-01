Prices at the pumps jump in the Maritimes following carbon tax increase

Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by 3.8 cents overnight. The new minimum price is now 170.1 cents per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 172.0 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel increased by 4.6 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 189.9 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is now 191.9 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 3.8 cents overnight. The new minimum price is now 169.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 4.6 cents per litre. The new minimum price is 191.9 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists increased by 3.8 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 175.5 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 4.6 cents per litre, bringing the maximum price to 191.4 cents per litre.