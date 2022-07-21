Pride flag among items set on fire during early morning arsons: Charlottetown police

Pride flag among items set on fire during early morning arsons: Charlottetown police

Police in Charlottetown say they are working on identifying an arson suspect and have released photos and a short video of the man. (Courtesy: Charlottetown Police Services) Police in Charlottetown say they are working on identifying an arson suspect and have released photos and a short video of the man. (Courtesy: Charlottetown Police Services)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take

Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island