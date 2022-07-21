Pride flag among items set on fire during early morning arsons: Charlottetown police

Police in Charlottetown are investigating two arsons that happened within hours of each other early Tuesday morning.

Police say the first fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sydney Street where a Pride flag was set on fire. The fire also caused damage to a home’s siding.

The second fire happened just before 3 a.m. According to a release, two witnesses saw a man running from a home on University Avenue. The witnesses also saw a cup on top of an electrical box that was set on fire.

On Thursday, police said they are “working on identifying a suspect” and released photos and a short video of the man.

Anyone with information about the arsons, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police at 902-629-4172 or contact PEI CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).