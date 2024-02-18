ATLANTIC
    • Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia

    A headshot of Hon. Associate Chief Justice R. Lester Jesudason. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the NS Judiciary) A headshot of Hon. Associate Chief Justice R. Lester Jesudason. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the NS Judiciary)
    In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).

    "I wish the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason every success as he takes on his new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in the Family Division. With his extensive experience in law, he will continue to serve the people of Nova Scotia with dedication,” says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the release.

    Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

    Associate Chief Justice Jesudason replaces the Honourable Lawrence I. O'Neil, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 22, 2023.

