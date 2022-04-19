Prime minister scheduled to make announcment about long-term care in N.B. Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.
Trudeau and New Brunswick's Minister of Social Development Bruce Fitch will be making an announcement about long term care Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Dalhousie, N.B.
The pair will be joined by federal ministers Dominic LeBlanc and Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
Later in the afternoon, the prime minister will visit a Dalhousie daycare and meet with families to chat about early learning and child care.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto
-
Calgary
-
Montreal
-
Edmonton
-
Northern Ontario
-
London
-
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa
-
Saskatoon
-
Vancouver
-
Regina
-
Vancouver Island
-
