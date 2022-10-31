Prince County Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak in surgical unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the surgical and restorative unit of the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I.

Officials say patients scheduled for surgery should assume their procedure will go ahead as planned and follow pre-op instructions. Patients impacted by the outbreak will be contacted by the hospital.

The province saysvisitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one present at a time.

Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Masks are still requiredat all times in P.E.I. hospitals, health centres, service areas, and offices.