Prince Edward Island announces funding for emergency preparedness

Prince Edward Island announced it will spend $1.5 million to better prepare the province for emergency events.

To prepare P.E.I. for hurricane season and other emergencies, the province’s Major Incident Readiness Team (MIRT) and the Emergency Measures Organization have worked to make fuel stations across the province more resilient with generators and other equipment.

In a news release from the province, Deputy Premier Bloyce Thompson said P.E.I. was pleased to work with local gas and retail operators to prepare the island for emergencies.

“As we continue to learn from the increased amounts of weather events in our region, it is critically important that we build on our preparedness and make investments to ensure we are ready for whatever comes our way,” Thompson said.

The province is spending the money to install generators at over 45 fuel stations and general stores to help islanders in the event of a power outage.

Map of emergency resilience stations in P.E.I. (Source: Government, P.E.I.)

Sites outfitted with resiliency equipment will display signs to inform islanders that they will continue to operate when the power is out.

A map of sites with installed generators and those waiting for generators can be found on the province’s website.

