Prince Edward Island Christmas market ranks second in Canada

A Maritime tradition is getting some national attention. Charlottetown’s Victorian Christmas Market has been named the second best in Canada.

That’s good news for crafters on the island.

The Victorian Market is the centrepiece to Discover Charlottetown’s Christmas Festival.

“We’ve really embraced and harnessed Christmas, and I think the Victorian Christmas Market just kind of takes all these amazing things and all these amazing vendors, and crafters, and producers,” said Heidi Zinn, the executive director of Discover Charlottetown. “I think we were really lucky.”

The website "Big 7 Travel" ranked the Victorian Christmas Market second best in Canada, ninth in North America, and 40th worldwide.

Zinn says the site has about half-a-million in social media followers, so it’s a big deal.

“We’re not sure what it means or who’s going to read it,” said Zinn. “But we’re going to definitely make sure we ride the wave and are really grateful that we were seen.”

The Victorian Market shuts down Queen Street in Charlottetown from Grafton Street to nearly the waterfront. The entire area is lined with pop-up shops and entertainment. A huge festival that takes over a big chunk of the downtown.

The Victorian Christmas Market isn’t the only market event, the festival itself hosts two more craft fairs, along with other Christmas fairs across the island.

“I am sure that it will get people checking to see what kind of craft is made on the island and what markets are held here,” said Ayelet Stewart, PEI Crafts Council's executive director. “If they’re visiting, they might want to capture a few different markets. Yes, this is such good publicity and such good news for craft makers.”

The PEI Crafts Council puts on their own craft fair for the festival. They say increased visibility for people making things on P.E.I. is important, especially this time of year.

“It’s the boost for the time of year that we most need it, and a market like that that has sustainability now, it’s notoriety,” said Stewart. “People will be coming to see it from all over. It’s just a bonus for the crafters.”

Stewart also says the recognition could help improve online sales for crafters living on P.E.I.

The market is over for this year, but the festival is still on until Jan. 2, 2023.