Prince Edward Island confirms first case of avian flu in bald eagle on north shore

Prince Edward Island has confirmed its first case of avian influenza (AI), which was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore.

The highly pathogenic flu, subtype H5NI, is a serious bird disease that can be diagnosed in wild and domestic flocks, and spreads easily and quickly.

"This detection follows confirmed findings of the same pathogenic AI in both Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia," said the province in a news release Wednesday.

P.E.I. is asking the public to help prevent disease spread by not handling or interacting with wild birds. Anyone who witnesses a sick or dead wild bird is asked to contact Fish and Wildlife at 902-368-4683.

Sick or dying domestic birds should be reported to a veterinarian.

More information on avian influenza can be found online.

"As this is an evolving issue, government will continue to monitor the situation and work alongside partners to ensure the health and safety of Islanders and wildlife," wrote P.E.I. officials.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, avian influenza was also detected in eastern Nova Scotia on Feb. 1, in birds in a backyard flock that were not for sale. It was again detected on Feb. 3, but this time in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.

Avian flu was also recently found in wild birds in Newfoundland and in a wild goose in central Nova Scotia.

In February, South Korea and the Philippines imposed restrictions on all Canadian poultry products, including live poultry, poultry meat and edible eggs.

The United States, European Union, Taiwan, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong have imposed targeted restrictions on some Nova Scotia products. Russia, meanwhile, has banned imports of poultry from Nova Scotia and from Newfoundland and Labrador.