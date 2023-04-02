Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday

Moderator Louise Martin, left to right, New Democratic Party Leader Michelle Neill, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal Party Leader Sharon Cameron and Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King take part in the leaders debate in Charlottetown Monday March 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis Moderator Louise Martin, left to right, New Democratic Party Leader Michelle Neill, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal Party Leader Sharon Cameron and Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King take part in the leaders debate in Charlottetown Monday March 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs

Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.

A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The U.S. leads the world in weather catastrophes, here's why

Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • 6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates

    Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.

    A general view of Karama camp for internally displaced Syrians, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by the village of Atma, Idlib province, Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Omar Albam

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island