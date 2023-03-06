Prince Edward Island headed to the polls April 3

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has dropped the writ, making a a provincial election officially scheduled to take place on April 3.

Elections PEI staff are sorting supplies in Charlottetown and 27 returning officers have been hired -- one for each of P.E.I.’s. provincial ridings.

“Their offices are required to be open at 9 a.m. the day after the writ, so if that were to be today, our offices have to be open, by law, 9 a.m. tomorrow,” said Tim Garrity, Elections PEI CEO.

"We’ve actively been getting ready for this.”

For Don Desserud, a political science professor at the University of Prince Edward Island, the announcement was no surprise.

“Premiers can, and they will, change their minds at the last minute," Desserud told CTV Atlantic ahead of the announcement. "Always a chance of that, but if there’s no election called very soon, then there’s another story here.”

Desserud says anything can happen between now and election day.

“Right now, the gap, in terms of public opinion polls, between the PC Party and the other parties, and the leader Dennis King and the other leaders, is of such a magnitude that the chances of them [PC's] losing this election are pretty remote,” said Desserud.

The PC party has nominated candidates in all ridings.

