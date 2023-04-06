Prince Edward Island Liberal leader steps down after going unelected

The leader of Prince Edward Island’s Liberal Party is stepping down.

Sharon Cameron’s resignation comes after failing to secure a seat in the provincial election Monday.

Cameron says her departure is an effort to put the party first.

“I fully intend to stay engaged as a Liberal and will be actively supporting the Liberal Party in District 17 in the next election,” said Cameron in a Thursday news release.

Cameron finished third in the New Haven-Rocky Point riding. Green Party Leader Peter-Bevan Baker came first – securing reelection by roughly 100 votes over Progressive Conservative Donalda Docherty.

The Liberals became the Island’s official Opposition Monday night after winning three seats: districts 14, 25 and 27.

“To [MLAs] Rob Henderson, Gord McNeilly and Hal Perry – congratulations on your well-deserved re-election, our success on Monday is a testament to the positive impact you have had in your districts,” said Cameron.

“I have no doubt you will continue the vital work in holding this government accountable.”

Cameron says she is stepping down to allow the party to rebuild.

Details on an interim leader and the timing of a future leadership convention will be announced shortly, Cameron said.

The Progressive Conservatives, led by incumbent Premier Dennis King, dominated the recent election, winning 22 of 27 districts and nearly 56 per cent of the vote. The Green Party lost six of its eight seats, bumping it down to third-party status.

Cameron became the Liberal Party leader in November 2022. She was a deputy minister from 2007-2011, leading multiple departments, including social services, seniors and labour, workforce and advanced learning, and executive council.