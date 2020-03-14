CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King and his family are self-isolating after a trip to Boston earlier this week.

In a statement issued late Friday, King says they were in the U.S. for less than 24 hours and he's been told by health officials that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to both he and his family is considered extremely low.

King says he and his family are "feeling great" and aren't experiencing any symptoms, but they are following the advice of the chief public health officer, and are self-isolating and self-monitoring at home for the next 14 days.

The premier says he will continue to work from a satellite office in his home, while government meetings will be conducted by phone.

It was announced earlier Friday that Health Minister James Aylward was also in self-isolation after returning from a trip to Ireland.

P.E.I. has no reported presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19.