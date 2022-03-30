Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has tested positive for COVID-19.

King posted on social media Wednesday that he developed mild symptoms on Monday and stayed home from the office and the legislature the following day.

He says that after initially testing negative, his symptoms worsened and he tested positive today.

King says he plans to isolate at home for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the province reported two more COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials said there were 19 people in hospital with the disease and 3,487 active infections on the Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.