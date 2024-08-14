ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Prince Edward Island RCMP arrest two people in relation to drug seizure in Summerside

An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
Share

RCMP in Prince Edward Island arrested a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from a Summerside residence Tuesday in relation to a drug seizure.

Joint Forces Operations (JFO) consisting of East Prince RCMP, Summerside police and Kensington police executed a search warrant at the Summerside residence with the support RCMP dog services. Police seized cash, approximately 28 grams of cocaine, small amounts of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

The 28-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. The incident is still under investigation.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News