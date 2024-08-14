Prince Edward Island RCMP arrest two people in relation to drug seizure in Summerside

RCMP in Prince Edward Island arrested a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from a Summerside residence Tuesday in relation to a drug seizure.

Joint Forces Operations (JFO) consisting of East Prince RCMP, Summerside police and Kensington police executed a search warrant at the Summerside residence with the support RCMP dog services. Police seized cash, approximately 28 grams of cocaine, small amounts of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

The 28-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. The incident is still under investigation.

