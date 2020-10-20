HALIFAX -- West Prince RCMP are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run case after a car ran into a pickup in near the roundabout in Bloomfield Corner, P.E.I.

Police say the incident occurred at 8:15 a.m. on Monday and the collision caused the pickup to run into a grey car in front of it.

"The car that caused the collision continued around the roundabout not stopping," the RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP are asking the public if they seen this or have any information regarding this to contact the West Prince RCMP at (902) 853-9300.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can provide information to PEI Crime Stoppers in various ways:

Report on the PEI Crime Stoppers website

By a free Apple/Android App down loadable at their website

By phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) Investigator: RCMP East Prince Detachment.

"Any information you might have could help to resolve this issue for the two innocent drivers who are left to deal with the issue after the offender left without providing details," the RCMP said in the news release.