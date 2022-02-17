Prince Edward Island releases plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -

The Prince Edward Island government has released its plan for getting the province to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The detailed plan follows the announcement of the target last fall.

In a statement today, Environment Minister Steven Myers says the goal is ambitious but can be reached.

He says a series of five-year plans will be released that will include interim emission reduction targets.

The plan focuses on six pillars that include transportation, agriculture and efficient buildings.

It also concentrates on removing carbon through forestry and creating clean industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.