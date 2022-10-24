Prince Edward Island resort still cleaning up a month after Fiona

A month after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into the Atlantic region, some people on Prince Edward Island are still cleaning up.

The Rustico Resort in New Glasgow, P.E.I., was damaged heavily by the storm, with millions of dollars worth of damages.

In some places, 30 feet of shoreline was lost. Ten feet of water carried away buildings and dumped them into the woods or smashed them against the road.

There used to be 20 rental cottages in one spot and now there’s half that.

“We should be able to maintain all 10 for opening next spring, but a ton of work to do and a ton of unknowns right now,” said David Saunders, Rustico Resort Owner.

Part of those unknowns involve rebuilding what was lost, particularly dependent on cost, and availability of construction companies.

“From insurance coverage, to just finding the trades and the builders, even if we wanted to rebuild those 10 cabins. There’s no way we’ll get them done by May, but hopefully by the end of the summer,” said Saunders.

Saunders is taking time to think about how to reinforce the shoreline and what could be built in the more flood-prone areas, including a possible extension to their golf course.

Most of the damage on the golf course was downed trees.

“There’s considerable damage,” said Saunders. “Thousands, and thousands of trees down. There’s no other way to describe it.”

The resort is expected to open on time next year, but what exactly will be available will depend on how repair work goes through the off-season.