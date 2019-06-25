

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island's new minority Tory government has tabled its first budget -- projecting a $1.8-million surplus.

Finance Minister Darlene Compton says the priorities outlined in the budget draw on the best ideas the government heard from all three parties in the legislature.

The Tories hold 12 of the Island's 27 seats, while the Greens have eight and the Liberals have six. One seat is vacant.

The government plans $36.3 million in new spending on health care services, which is a 5.4 per cent increase over last year.

A new 30-megawatt wind farm will be started this year at a total cost of $60 million, and more money is being allocated to build affordable housing units.

Green MLA Michele Beaton says the new budget doesn't do enough and is full of "warmed-up Liberal leftovers."