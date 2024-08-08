Prince Edward Island signs five-year agreement with doctors

Prince Edward Island doctors signed a five-year, physician services agreement with the provincial government this week. The province will spend $188.3 million on physician services with an emphasis on primary care over the five-year period.

In a news release the province said the agreement will improve recruitment and retention, which will lead to more islanders getting care.

Minister of Health Services Mark MacLane said the agreement will be the next step forward in enhancing the province’s health care.

“Over the last number of years we’ve been working on stabilizing our healthcare system,” MacLane said.

The release said all parties involved worked towards greater access to care for islanders. Key features of the agreement include:

P.E.I. family physicians will be among the top paid in the country.

An incentive program for physicians who handle a patient load above their expected benchmark.

Increased compensation for all specialists.

Reduced administrative burden allowing doctors more time to care for patients.

Recognizing family medicine as a specialty – P.E.I. is the first province in the country to do so.

The province said the new agreement creates the conditions to make P.E.I. the new flagship province for practicing family medicine. Melanie Fraser, CEO for Health PEI, said it shows a commitment to make the province the best possible place to practice medicine.

“Physicians are crucial to patient medical homes, hospitals, long-term care and community care,” Fraser said. “This agreement will help us build the healthcare teams we need to ensure all Islanders receive excellent health service.”

Prince Edward Island’s physician services agreement will be in effect until March 31, 2029.

