Prince Edward Island unveils latest mental health facility

A new mental health program facility has been unveiled for Prince Edward Island residents aged 18 and over.

The province announced a new $4.5 million Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment facility on Thursday in conjunction with Health PEI.

“Many Islanders living with mental health challenges are vulnerable to stress and can experience difficulties with everyday life stressors. This can be overwhelming and further impact their mental well-being,” says Dr. Ida Pienaar, a clinical psychologist with Health PEI.

“What they are feeling is normal and the new programs and supports we are now able to offer them in this beautiful, therapeutic facility are safe places they can turn to for help as we can help them regain life skills while supporting their mental health care needs so they can live independently in the community with greater confidence.”

The residential program will support eight people at a time and the day program which will assist of 20.

Both programs are four weeks long.

The residential program will include private bedrooms, two common living rooms, and a shared kitchen.

The day program will be offered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The programs will be staffed by health-care workers and will offer clients help reintegrating into the community, referrals, pharmacological education, and mental health group programming.

“From the outset, we sought to design this program based on such real, lived experiences of individual Islanders, based on hearing from many individuals and their families about their own unique journeys,” said Thane MacEwen, the director of Mental Health and Addictions Transitions with Health PEI, in a release Thursday.

“I am confident that we have developed an innovative program that elevates the dignity of our clients, and facilitates greater levels of hope, purpose, and belonging.”

The facility is the second of six infrastructure projects set to take place under the Mental Health and Addictions Capital Redevelopment Project, according to the province.

“I am pleased to officially open this beautiful, state-of-the-art, supportive Structured Mental Health Programming facility – a first of its kind here in PEI which will offer life-changing care to Islanders," said P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson.

"By focusing our efforts on supporting the mental health and addiction needs of Islanders within our community, we can keep people closer to their support systems while providing appropriate treatment and services."

The first group of clients for the Day Treatment Program will begin Monday.

The Structured Residential Program will welcome clients in the coming weeks.