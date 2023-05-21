Princess Anne’s royal visit comes to a close in Sussex, N.B.

Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, over 50 royal watchers made their way to Sussex, N.B., Sunday morning for the final stop of her Royal Highness Princess Anne’s working visit.

The sister of King Charles III was in New Brunswick for three days to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars. Princess Anne has served as colonel-in-cheif of the regiment since 1972.

“It was a great experience to have her royal highness come join us for our 175th,” says 8th Hussars Captain Valerie O’Hara. “It’s very appreciated that she took the time to come from London to celebrate with us considering she is our colonel-in-chief.”

The day began with a church service in Sussex, N.B., before a freedom of the city parade and flag-raising ceremony was held in front of the 8th Hussars Regimental Museum. During the parade, the princess made some brief remarks praising the people of New Brunswick for supporting the celebrations throughout the weekend.

“I know the regiment values the support it receives,” her royal highness told the crowd. “Take pride in what you have achieved, and look to the future with confidence.”

Following the parade and an inspection of her troops, the colonel-in-chief received a private tour of the museum. A plaque was then unveiled to commemorate the working visit, before her royal highness got in a car to begin the long trip back to London with an extra item added to the luggage.

“It’s a little crochet cellphone bag so I’m hoping she has a cellphone,” Lisa McFarland said while showing the hand-knitted case made especially for Princess Anne. “It’s just something simple and I hope she enjoys it. I am very honoured to give it to her.”

McFarland, along with her sister Yvonne Smith, are longtime supporters of the Royal Family. They both fondly remember when then-Prince Charles came to visit Saint John, N.B., but this was the first time the monarchy fans have seen Princess Anne.

“Today we had to come because Anne is the only daughter and she represents the monarchy,” says Smith. “I think she is right up with her mother, they all are, but I think especially Anne. She represents the female part of the monarchy, which is what I like.”

Even Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne had to pinch himself when asked about meeting her royal highness.

“To know that you are going to be meeting royalty, but when you actually sit down with them and speak with them one-on-one, it was just a wonderful experience,” said Thorne. “I am going to remember [this] for the rest of my life.”

Thorne thanked his community for coming out in the conditions to not only see her royal highness, but celebrate 175 years of service from Canada’s longest serving regiment.

“For our town it’s great to be reminded of the strong link, the strong bond we have with the military, in particular the 8th Hussars.”