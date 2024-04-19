Privacy breach at Nova Scotia Health impacts more than 2,000 people

A former employee at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, in Antigonish, N.S., inappropriately accessed the personal health information of 2,690 people, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Health.

The health authority says the person responsible has been terminated and it is in the process of sending letters to those who were affected.

“Nova Scotia Health views this as a summary offence under the Personal Health Information Act and the RCMP are currently investigating,” reads the release.

“All those affected will hear directly from Nova Scotia Health and we will be available to discuss the details of these breaches with them.”

Nova Scotia Health says registration, demographic and clinical information was accessed.

“While we maintain confidence in the ethical practices of employees throughout our organization, we are extremely disappointed that an employee of Nova Scotia Health would engage in activity of this nature,” reads the release.

According to the health authority, employees and physicians “have access to only that information that is required for them to perform their duties.”

Nova Scotia Health says access to records is monitored and audited. If inappropriate access is suspected, a full investigation will take place and offenders could face penalties, including fines and jail time.

In order to ensure employees understand appropriate access and the obligation to keep patient information confidential, Nova Scotia Health says the following steps are implemented:

criminal record checks

standard orientation for all new staff, including privacy training and compliance with Nova Scotia Health policies and procedures

ongoing education for managers and front-line staff

privacy and confidentiality training with the requirement for all Nova Scotia Health employees to complete and submit a signed pledge of confidentiality.

data access controls – only those requiring access to perform their job are granted access

continuous monitoring to detect unauthorized access attempts or suspicious activity.

Nova Scotia Health says the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for Nova Scotia have been notified.

