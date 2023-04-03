Progressive Conservatives projected to win majority in P.E.I.

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Voters in Prince Edward Island have returned Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives to power after an election race dominated by debate over health care and housing.

It will be a second term in office for King and his party after a first mandate marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating natural disasters.

The Tories are projected to win a majority after establishing a commanding early lead over the Green Party and the Liberals.

An hour after polls closed, the Progressive Conservatives had captured 56 per cent of the votes counted and were leading in 22 of the province's 27 ridings.

The Liberals were ahead in three ridings and the Greens in two.

At dissolution, the Conservatives held a slight majority with 15 seats, while the Greens had eight and the Liberals held four.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.