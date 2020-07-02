HALIFAX -- As the Atlantic provinces prepare to open up their borders to each other on Friday, Nova Scotia is reminding visitors that they will be required to show proof of residency to enter the province.

Beginning on July 3, residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to travel to Nova Scotia, provided they show proof of residency, as part of the 'Atlantic bubble'.

Every adult will need to show either a drivers' licence, government identification card, health card, or a utility bill or bank statement with a valid Atlantic Canadian address to provincial officials at airports, ferries or the land border when they arrive in the province.

If people can prove with these documents that their permanent home is in Atlantic Canada, they will not have to self-isolate for 14 days when coming into Nova Scotia.

"Businesses and communities are looking forward to welcoming Atlantic Canadian visitors," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "We've worked hard to get to the point where we can welcome our neighbours safely and it's important for everyone to respect the public health guidelines."

People from outside Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in Nova Scotia. If a person from outside of Atlantic Canada has already self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic Canadian province, they may enter Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

"I know many people are still nervous about this virus. Our visitors may be, too," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "We can make their visits a safe experience for everyone by being patient and kind, by practising good hand hygiene, distancing and by wearing a mask when you can't stay six feet apart."

Nova Scotians who are planning to visit another Atlantic province should check before they leave to ensure they have the information documentation required in that province.