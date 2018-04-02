

CTV Atlantic





A propane tanker has overturning on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened Monday shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said the fully loaded propane taker overturned in the community of Granite Village.

There were no injuries and there is no indication of a propane leak, according to the RCMP.

Officers have closed traffic in both directions as a result, but the highways has since reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.