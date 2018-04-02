Featured
Propane tanker overturns on N.S. highway: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 10:34AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 12:48PM ADT
A propane tanker has overturning on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.
In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened Monday shortly before 8 a.m.
Police said the fully loaded propane taker overturned in the community of Granite Village.
There were no injuries and there is no indication of a propane leak, according to the RCMP.
Officers have closed traffic in both directions as a result, but the highways has since reopened.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.